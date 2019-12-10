Cuttack: A six-year-old girl was raped by her grandfather several times in Madhupatna area here. The victim has suffered infections at her genitals, sources said.

The incident came to light during a sensitisation programme on sexual harassment at a local school. Sources said the girl revealed her plight to district child protection officer (DCPO) Pragati Mohanty during the sensitisation programme. Soon Pratiti Mohanty, associate professor at SCB Medical College and Hospital mental health institute, examined the girl and confirmed the sexual assault.

The victim reportedly claimed that she had revealed the incident before her mother but no one came to her rescue. Taking serious note of the issue, officials of the district Childline lodged a complaint with Madhupatna police.

District Childline coordinator Narayan Shukla said the victim has been going through mental depression. DCPO Mohanty said steps are being taken to rehabilitate the victim.