Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal is now a big star who has achieved great success in a very short time. Born 16 May 1988 in Mumbai, Vicky’s father Shyam Kaushal worked as an action director in the film industry.

The tremendous success of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike (2009) has placed Vicky in the list of mainstream actors of Hindi film industry. His first leading role was in the independent drama Masaan (2015), which earned him the IIFA and Screen Awards for Best Male Debut, following which he starred as an unhinged cop in Kashyap’s psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). Prior to his debut, during an interview he revealed that he had to face many rejections.

Subsequently, his films Raazi (Rs 195 crores) and Sanju (Rs 585 crores) created havoc with blunt earnings, but he ahd to wait until Uri to be counted among the biggest stars in the industry.

Uri earned Rs 2.4 billion (US $34 million) in India, and over Rs 3.5 billion (US $49 million) worldwide, making it the tenth highest-grossing Indian film domestically.

Recently, Vicky starred in the horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020), produced by Karan Johar. He suffered an accident during the filming of an action sequence when he fractured his cheekbone.

Vickywill next portray the freedom fighter Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, in a biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar, after which he will star as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Takht, a historical drama directed by Johar, which features an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar.

He has also committed to reunite with Dhar and Gulzar in an action film about the mythological character Ashwatthama and a biopic of the army officer Sam Manekshaw, respectively.