Tundla, July 28: A mega lift irrigation project (MLIP) was constructed near the Tel River, in between Rajapada of Tundla panchayat under Kesinga block and Badipada of Sirjapali panchayat in Kalahandi district, at a cost of Rs 35.94 crore.

Built in 2013, it was targeted to irrigate 2,000 hectares in Kesinga block during the kharif crop season. However, the project has failed to irrigate even the fields of nearby villages like Sirjapali, Badipada, Digasira, Belakhandi, Talabhanra, Kulihari Gumpha, Kendubahali and Pipalpadar. As a result, agricultural activities in the region have slowed down.

Local farmers brought this issue before the district Collector July 22. Though he had assured them of immediate steps, nothing has been initiated by the district administration so far, sparking resentment among the farmers.

On the other hand, as local farmers are awaiting the MLIP to be functional, unusual delay and inertia of departmental authorities is adding to their woes.

A local farmer, Kashi Sahu of Digasira village, said, “We could not start the agricultural activities for kharif paddy so far due to lack of irrigation facility. We are awaiting the project to be functional for the past several years.”

Expressing his anguish, Kartik Sahu, another farmer of Digasira, said, “Unnecessarily, the project is being delayed due to negligence of the departmental officials. At least we will be able to cultivate one crop in the kharif season, if the project becomes functional.”

Ex-member of Zilla Parishad, Mahendri Sahu, said, “If this project becomes functional, we will not have the fear of drought anymore. In this connection, I have personally complained many times at the block level and district level but all in vain.”

But SDO Manas Pradhan said, “We have just released the water on trial basis. Later, we will see as to how 2,000 hectare of agricultural fields can be irrigated adequately.”

PNN