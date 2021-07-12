New Delhi: At least 60 people were killed by lightning in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. There were many districts in these two states that witnessed scattered rainfall Sunday. Eleven of those killed, died while taking selfies in front of a 12th century fort in Rajasthan capital Jaipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deepest condolences over the lightning deaths. His office has announced compensation from the PM’s relief fund for the families of those killed. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh state government have also announced compensations of Rs 5,00,000 each to the affected families.

UP reported the maximum number of deaths with 41 people falling prey to lightning. Fourteen of those were killed in Prayagraj while many rural areas across the state also reported deaths. Most of them were children and women.

“As per info available, 41 people died due to lightning strikes across 16 districts and 30 people have been injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 4,00,000 ex-gratia each will be provided to kin of the deceased. All the injured will get proper medical treatment. Also 250 animals died while 20 have been injured,” UP Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad was quoted as saying by ‘NDTV.com’.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced financial help for those who lost their livestock in rain-related incidents.

In Rajasthan, a visit to Amer Fort near Jaipur turned fatal for 11 people. Lightning struck them while they were taking selfies on top of a watch tower in front of the 12th century monument. The lightning – was captured on mobile cameras. It was so powerful that dozens of people panicked and jumped off the watch tower. A number of them sustained injuries, according to reports. Twenty seven people were reportedly on top of the tower when the lightning struck.

Apart from the incident at Amer Fort, nine more such deaths were reported Sunday from across Rajasthan. Seven of those killed were children.

“At least 23 people died & 25 injured due to lightning strikes in the State till July 11,” Kalpana Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Rajasthan Disaster Management, said.