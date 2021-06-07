Bhubaneswar: As many as 60 students intending to go abroad for pursuing higher education have so far registered for vaccination against Covid, BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner Anshuman Rath Monday said.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has a special vaccination programme for the students who intend to pursue higher studies in foreign countries. “For registration, the students are required to call 1929 and then submit required documents online,” Rath informed.

Informing that a total of 60 students have so far registered their names; he said only 16 of them have submitted the required documents.

Rath further informed that the students who have been administered with first doses of Covaxin will be given the second doses at an appropriate time. “Similarly, if there are such students that haven’t been administered any vaccine, arrangements will be made for administering two doses of Covishield to them,” he added.

When asked about the issues that may arise for the students who have received Covaxin doses as the World Health Organisation has not approved the vaccine, Rath pointed out that the matter can be resolved at Central Government level.

At the same time, he made it clear that if students want to take Covishield vaccine, BMC will administer two doses of the vaccine to them.

PNN