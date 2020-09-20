Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized Sunday a consignment of 62kg of heroin worth crores of rupees and two pistols. This happened after the BSF foiled an infiltration attempt from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) here. Giving this information Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, NS Jamwal said a strong protest will shortly be lodged with Pakistan. He expressed hope that stern action will be taken against those involved in the failed smuggling bid.

The attempt to smuggle the narcotics and weapons was scuttled by BSF personnel of Budhwar and Bullechak border outposts in Arnia area. The attempt to infiltrate was made around 2.00am Sunday morning. After the infiltrators fled the BSF seized 62 packets of heroin. Each packed weighed one kilogram. Two Chinese pistols with three magazines and 100 rounds were also recovered, Jamwal said told reporters near the scene.

The BSF IG rushed to Arnia to congratulate his men for the successful operation. He said over the past few days there were inputs from the intelligence branch of force and police about a possible attempt from Pakistan to smuggle a consignment of drugs and weapons.

“We were alert to the threat and around 2.00am, a group of persons were noticed on the Pakistani territory. Two to three of them came closer to the border fence to sneak into this side but were challenged by the BSF personnel,” Jamwal stated.

“They opened fire but retreated to Pakistani side taking advantage of darkness and thick foliage. They fled because of the strong retaliation by the BSF forces. However, they left behind the consignment of drugs and weapons. These items were concealed in plastic bags tied with a rope and a PVC pipe.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Shridhar Patil also reached Arnia to inspect the seizure. He said the consignment is worth around Rs 300 crore in the international market.

“We see it as narco-terrorism supported by Pakistan. We have successfully foiled a number of attempts of narcotic smuggling from Pakistan over the past two years. They are pumping in drugs to ruin the lives of our youth but we are alert to the threat,” Patil said.

Jamwal termed the seizure as a ‘major success’ for the BSF. He said it is for the first time that anti-national elements used a PVC pipe to hide the narcotics to facilitate its smuggling into the Union Territory.

“Though it is for the first time in J&K but such type of modus operandi is in the knowledge of BSF. The BSF have successfully foiled similar attempts in Punjab over the years,” informed Jamwal.