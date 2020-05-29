Bhubaneswar: Sixty three new positive coronavirus cases were reported Friday from various districts of Odisha. It took the total tally of coronavirus infected persons to 1,723 in the state. All the new coronavirus positive patients are currently being treated at various coronavirus hospitals spread across Odisha.

Active cases

So far 887 persons have recovered from the disease. Only seven persons have succumbed to the dreaded disease. Currently the number of active cases in Odisha stands at 827.

Highest infection rate

Khurda district reported the highest number of infections with 12 persons testing positive. It was followed by Jagatsinghpur district with 11 positive cases. Other districts to report COVID-19 infections were Dhenkanal (nine), Nayagarh (seven), Bolangir (six), Ganjam (four), Cuttack and Balasore (three each), Sundargarh (two), Puri, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Nabarangpur (one each).

It should be stated here that 61 of the 63 positive cases were reported from quarantine centres. Outstation returnees are being kept in isolation at these quarantine facilities.

District-wise break up

It is important to note here that of the 12 new cases reported from Khurda district, two are from the state capital. The remaining 10 other cases have been reported from other parts of the district. Both the positive cases reported from this city were in quarantine. One of them is a returnee from Delhi, while the other had returned from Maharashtra.

Among the 10 other positive cases in Khurda, five had travel history to Maharashtra while three were migrant workers who had returned from Gujarat. They were in quarantine. Two local persons have also been infected by the deadly virus.

Eleven cases were reported from quarantine facilities in Jagatsinghpur. All of them had recently returned from the states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telengana and Maharashtra.

Dhenkanal cases

The nine infected persons in Dhenkanal district are all Surat returnees. Seven positive COVID-19 cases were detected in Nayagarh district. Among them six had recently returned from Surat while one was from West Bengal.

All the six persons who tested positive in Bolangir district had returned from Maharashtra. Four persons tested positive in Ganjam district and all had come back from Surat.

The three infected persons in Cuttack district are returnees from Maharashtra. In Balasore also three persons tested positive for the disease. One of them had returned from Maharashtra while the other two had come back from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Sundargarh district reported two positive cases. Both were migrant workers in Maharashtra and had come back to the state in ‘Sharamik Special’ trains.

One person each tested positive for COVID-19 in Puri and Sambalpur districts. Both are returnees from Maharashtra as is the positive case in Jharsuguda. The person infected in Mayurbhanj is a Tamil Nadu returnee while the one in Nabarangpur had come back from Surat. The COVID-19 positive case in Koraput was a migrant worker in Tamil Nadu.

PNN