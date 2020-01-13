Phulnakhara: Cracking down on violators of road safety norms, the Cuttack Transport department officials along with Olatpur police Monday issued e-challans against 63 commuters.

According to sources, in a joint drive by the RTO officials and Olatpur police, 63 people were found flouting amended Motor Vehicles Act along Phulnakhara-Niali road. The checking was being conducted near Barahipur.

Of the total 63 e-challans, Olatpur police caught 20 commuters violating the norms and imposed a penalty of Rs 23,000 while the transport officials detected 43 violators.

The transport officials collected Rs 24,000 from the spot of offence, the sources added.

Likewise, the Olatpur police has asked the violators to deposit the money with district transport office or at the police station concerned.

Sources said people had complained to the police regarding blatant road safety violations on Phulnakhara-Niali road during the past few days.

Acting on the complaints, three transport officials and Olatpur assistant sub-inspector of police Duryodhan Sethi swung into action and conducted the drive, Monday.