Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 65 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 65 persons, 14 are from Ganjam, 10 each from Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, eight from Bhadrak, seven from Keonjhar, six from Bolangir, three from Khurda, two each from Balasore and Jajpur and one each from Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Kandhamal.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,481.

According to state government data as of Thursday, 2,478 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 988 cases are active, 1,481 have recovered and seven persons have died. Another two persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 90 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. Of the new patients, 79 are from different quarantine centres where people have been put up following their return from other parts of the country. Eleven others were diagnosed with the disease during contact tracing, the official said.

The state health department has so far tested 1,65,824 samples out of which a total of 2,933 samples were tested Wednesday.