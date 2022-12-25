Top Odia film star Sabyasachi Mishra, known for his philanthropic activities, said, “If I meet Santa I would wish for a smile on everyone’s face, I would ask him to make everyone smile so that there would be no gloomy faces around.”

Author and gender specialist Hiranmayee Mishra said, “If I meet Santa on Christmas, I will ask him to make the Covid disappear forever and give a healthy time back to us.”

Hello Arsi actor Partha Sarathi Ray said, “The concept of Santa is quite cute, I would like to ask Santa for world peace which is extremely important these days considering the kind of intolerance and hatred that we have in our country right now. I want Santa to take care of the kind of animosity that prevails regarding the religious, caste and boycott culture and make this planet a more peaceful and loving place to live by.”

Eminent play back singer Abhijeet Mishra said, “If I meet Santa I would wish for happiness, love, and empathy around the world because that is what planet is lacking at the moment.”

Popular play back singer Antara Chakraborty said, “This year has been a roller coaster ride for me because my parents have been unwell for some time now, but professionally the ongoing year was a super success. So if I meet Santa I will request him to pray Jesus for my parent’s good health and gift some more amazing songs in 2023 by which I can entertain my loving fans.”

Fashion designer Pritam Nayak said, “My list is unending, there’s always more to ask for. Santa comes in with happiness and joy, if I meet him I will ask him to shower some on everybody around me. I would wish for everybody’s good health, because that is what richness is.”

Actress Apsara Rani said, “If I ever get a chance to meet Santa, I would ask for 10,000 million dollars so that I can help people suffering from poverty.”

Actress Swapna Priyadarsini said, “I would ask him to make first movie Love in London a sucess.”