A video from Haryana has gone viral on social media, showing a dramatic roadside confrontation between a bus driver and a man in a Fortuner SUV allegedly brandishing a pistol.

According to the video, the SUV was going in the middle of the road, blocking the bus. Despite repeated honking, the Fortuner driver refused to give way and instead waved a pistol out of his window. The bus driver, maintaining patience initially, later manoeuvred the vehicle to overtake and block the SUV.

In the footage, the bus driver is seen stepping out and slapping the Fortuner driver without any verbal exchange. The man in the SUV, who had earlier been waving a pistol, quickly turned the vehicle around and drove away.

The clip, shared by a user named @RajuRajak55, has garnered lakhs of views and prompted strong reactions online. While some users condemned the SUV driver’s actions, others praised the bus driver for standing up to what many perceived as reckless and entitled behaviour.

Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.