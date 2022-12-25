Shikha Dutta, an author living in New Delhi says, “I started celebrating Christmas with my children, to teach them that all faiths were equal. We used to decorate Christmas tree together and bake a cake. Today I have figurines of Jesus and Mary in my Puja room along with a rosary that rests with my Tulsi prayer beads. My children are all grown up now, but I know I taught them an important lesson that they will carry with them forever.”

Aneek Bansal, a lawyer turned entrepreneur says, “Both Christmas and Diwali are popular festivals with many people drawn to them due to their rich tradition. Staying engrossed in work the entire time of the year and finding a good 10 days to spend with family is everything. Xmas is not about religion, in our family, it is about family getting together, celebrating the end of year and expressing thanks for all that we have.”

Born to a Christian mother and a Muslim father, 24-year-old student Shaheen from Mumbai says,“As the daughter of a rather hybrid-religious family, Christmas was always fun and interesting as we tried to accommodate both sides. My entire family has religious views but were never hardcore on insisting we actually do religious things, for me it is spending few days with my family, eating good food, sitting together, exchanging presents, talking about the past year and the coming year and just enjoying the atmosphere of warmth.”

Anubhav Samal, 23, who went to the New Stewart School in Cuttack recalls that in his school, Christmas used to be as normal a festival as Holi or Dusshera. “On the Christmas Eve, we got sweets and toffees and I remember the school chorus group reciting the Christmas carol and other such songs,” says Anubhav.

“On many Christmas days I recall giving my Christian friends company to the church and later I’ve fond memories of being served delicious food and drinks at their homes. I had a friend whose mom made good cakes and cookies, her hands were magical, we used to say, and for Xmas we got cake pieces stuffed with dry fruits packed in tiffin boxes for us to later savour at home,” adds Anubhav, who attended the Baptist Church several times.