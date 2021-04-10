Sambalpur: Remains of a Paleolithic civilization and a later age civilization dating back to 65,000 years and 25,000 years old respectively were discovered on the upstream of the Mahanadi river basin near Bhatli in Bargarh district.

The discovery was made by a group of researchers of the PG department of History in Sambalpur University.

A team of the history department comprising Prof Pradip Kumar Behera, coordinator Dr Nina Thakur, Nabin Kumar Sahu, curator of the museum Khirasindhu Barik, research scholars and students of archeology (fourth semester) have been carrying out the excavation in Toradunga village in Bhatli and found broken pieces of crockery and sculptural remains and potshards, believed to be of a paleolithic civilization.

An archeological research is being conducted in the area since 2015.

The samples of the archeological remains had been sent to Birbal Sahani Institute of Paleo science in Lucknow and Phytholith Research Institute in Pune for testing.

These institutes had conducted tests on the archeological samples by using Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) dating method. This method allows age determination of sediments deposited during the last glacial interglacial cycle and fluvial environment of the area.

The research has confirmed that the archeological remains in the Bhatli area dated back to 65,000 years and some are of 25,000 years old. The researchers said that the life and livelihood of the civilization centered mainly on forest and agriculture.

The researchers have found a stone slab, two pestles containing iron oxide and several other household items of that era. The researchers also pointed out that paleolithic civilization had flourished at Toradunga.

The archeological finds gave an insight that the people had trading links with other cultures. Dr Behera observed that there was a need for more and intensive research in the upper end areas of Bargarh district, which could give archeological clues about such ancient civilization.

PNN