Aul: As many as 66 youths were caught taking old age pensions during an investigation into an alleged pension fraud at Aragal panchayat under this block in Kendrapara district, a report said. Preliminary findings reveal that 66 youths were fraudulently listed as beneficiaries, block development officer (BDO) Minati Jagadev informed. Official sources said that, prior to the last election, a government order (No. 329/55) approved pension applications for 303 beneficiaries. However, over 243 of these applicants were later found ineligible. Despite being aged between 30 and 50, these persons falsely inflated their age in voter lists to qualify for pensions. Some even used forged certificates from local schools, including the Nadikula School in Aragal and Biripata High School in Jajpur, to substantiate their claims. After reports surfaced, several residents of Aragal panchayat raised allegations about the irregularities during a public grievance meeting held at Aul Block by the district Collector, August 20.

However, the officials reportedly did not accept their complaints. The residents were instead asked to prepare a detailed list of ineligible beneficiaries and submit it to the office. Officials assured that action would be taken once the list was submitted. The development evoked sharp reactions as, the BJP held a press conference in Aul, demanding strict action against the officials involved in the pension scam, September 8. They also urged immediate disbursement of pensions to eligible persons. When contacted, several senior citizens of the panchayat expressed their frustration. They stated they had been waiting for years to receive their pensions, only to be overlooked in favour of fraudulent claimants. Following the emergence of this incident, block administration had initially halted payment of allowances for new beneficiaries and remained silent. However, with the investigation now underway, it has been revealed that 66 youths out of 243 beneficiaries have been implicated in vendor-related fraud during the verifications.