Bhubaneswar: Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha launched ‘Anukampa’ portal to mark the 66th Wildlife Week celebrations at Prakruti Bhawan here, Wednesday. This portal will expedite the process of compassionate payments to the victims of wildlife depredation.

This portal will be used for claiming compassionate payments towards loss of human and cattle lives, human injuries, crop damage or house damage by wild animals as per Wildlife Protection (Odisha) Rules, 1974.

The initiative aims to facilitate compassionate payment to victims of wildlife depredation in a time-bound and hassle-free manner.

On the occasion, Elephant Foundation Trust, Odisha got Biju Patnaik Award for wildlife conservation this year.

Arukha said that forest cover consists of 33 per cent of Odisha’s geographical area which is higher than national average of 24 per cent.

The state government has also decided to establish a rescue centre for elephants at Kamarkhunti under Chandaka Wildlife Division to handle the capture of problematic elephants and

take care of deserted, old and orphan ones as a part of man-elephant conflict mitigation.

Gajabandhu scheme has been introduced in five most depredation prone divisions – Angul, Dhenkanal, Athagarh, Baripada and Khurda – to minimise man-elephant conflict.

A person designated as ‘Gajabandhu’ will be chosen by concerned VSS/EDC and the payment of wages are made through VSS/EDC during six-month crop season. Odisha elephant monitoring mechanism is also working in all divisions of the state.

A five-year scheme was introduced in the state in 2016 for development of ecotourism. The scheme has so far been implemented in 47 ecotourism destinations of 18 districts.

During 2019-20, over 46,000 tourists have visited ecotourism destinations and the state generated Rs 685 lakh revenue, said the minister.

Local communities of Similipal and Satkosia have earned more than Rs 2 crore during last two years from these ecotourism destinations, he said.