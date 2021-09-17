Nuapada: A total of 68 PMGSY roads in Kalahandi and Nuapada districts will be repaired and are expected to see a change for the better. Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency MP Basant Kumar Panda has written a letter to the state Rural Development department on this issue. He has requested the Rural Development department to seek funds from the Centre as quickly as possible for widening and upgrading of the roads of 558.23km in length in the two districts of Kalahandi and Nuapada. These roads traverse through 13 blocks of Kalahandi district and five blocks of Nuapada district.

The lengths of the roads that need to be upgraded in different blocks of Kalahandi district are as follows. The blocks are Dharmagarh (36.74km), Golamunda (40.06km), Jaypatna (21.26km), Koksara (34.73km), Karlamunda (27.86km), Kesinga (29.89km), M.Rampur (46.08km), Narla (23.73km), Bhawanipatna (37.46km), Junagarh (51.43km), Lanjigarh (5.45km) and Thuamul Rampur (7.30km).

In Nuapada district the blocks where roads will be upgraded are Nuapada Sadar (37.37km), Komana (30.45km), Khariar (41.34km), Boden (27.87km), and Sinapali (31.44km).

Once the widening and upgrading of these roads completed, it would immensely benefit people of the two districts in terms of transportation of goods, road communication and traffic.

PNN