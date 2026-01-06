Bhubaneswar: The Tourism department will host the 6th National Chilika Bird Festival from January 6 to 8, celebrating the ecological and cultural significance of Chilika Lake.

The inaugural event will be held at the Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, with Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia attending as chief guests.

Organised in collaboration with the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, the festival focuses on conservation-led tourism, sustainability and community participation.

It aims to promote awareness about wetland conservation while showcasing Chilika as a prime destination for responsible tourism.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take part in guided birdwatching sessions at Mangalajodi and Nalabana Bird Sanctuary, where large congregations of migratory birds can be seen in protected wetland habitats.

The festival will also offer local cultural experiences, including traditional crafts, regional cuisine and interactive sessions with ornithologists, conservationists and wildlife photographers.

The Chilika Boat Race near Barkul Panthanivas, inaugurated by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, will feature the participation of local fisherfolk, highlighting the lagoon’s cultural heritage.

Water sports and other experiential activities promoting responsible use of lagoon resources have also been planned.