Team India coach, former cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri turned 58 Wednesday.

From starting as a tailender to opening the innings for India, Ravi has was a mainstay in the team throughout the 1980s.

Here are some facts about Shastri that you might not know:

He was still in college when he got a call-up to the Indian team to replace an injured Dilip Joshi in the tour of New Zealand. His debut was memorable as he took six wickets in the Test. Ravi started off as a left-arm spin bowler and batted at No.10. But he proved his prowess with the bat as well and went on to even open the innings in a few Tests.

He averaged 56.45 in Tests as an opener. In a total of 80 Tests, he scored 3,830 runs, averaged 35.79 and scored 11 centuries and 12 fifties with the highest score of 206, scored against Australia. In 150 ODIs, he scored 3,108 runs at an average of 29.04 and scored four centuries and 18 half centuries. As a bowler, Ravi took 151 wickets in Tests and 129 in ODIs. Ravi held the record of fastest double-century in first class cricket for over three decades, taking just 113 minutes to achieve the feat in a game for Mumbai against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. It was during this match that he hit six sixes in an over. Under Shastri’s tutelage as head coach, India secured their maiden Test series win in Australia and won their first bilateral ODI series in Australia and South Africa.

PNN