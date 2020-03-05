New Delhi: The Lok Sabha suspended Thursday seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget Session for ‘gross misconduct’ and ‘utter disregard’ for House rules after they snatched papers from the Speaker’s table.

As soon as the House reassembled at 3.00pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was conducting the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla and said that they have been suspended.

Once a member is named by the Chair, he or she cannot attend the House for that day.

Lekhi said when the House was discussing the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, some members ‘forcefully’ snatched and tossed papers from the Speaker’s podium.

“Such unfortunate incident has possibly happened for the first time in the parliamentary history…I condemn this behaviour,” she said while naming the members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi then moved a motion to suspend the members from the House for the remaining period of the budget session. The motion was passed by a voice vote amid protests by opposition members.

“…that this house having taken serious note of gross misconduct of these members’ utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair and having been named by the Speaker resolve that these members be suspended from the service of the House from the remainder of the session,” said Joshi.

Lekhi then asked the seven members to leave Lok Sabha chambers immediately and then adjourned the House for the day.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned four times n Thursday as Congress members demanded suspension of a Rajasthan MP over his controversial remarks against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members.

PTI