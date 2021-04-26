Rayagada: In a fatal road mishap late Sunday night, at least ten passengers sustained grievous injuries after a bus in which they were traveling turned turtle at Mukundpur ghat of Rayagada district.

According to an eyewitness, a private bus named ‘Omm Sai’ (bearing registration number OD-17 C-1511) was on its way to Angul town of this district from Jeypore town of Koraput when the accident took place. Most of the passengers were sleeping at that time.

The passengers belong to Nayagarh, Aska and Ganjam areas. Seven critically injured persons were shifted to district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Rayagada for treatment, the eyewitness added.

Mukundapur police immediately rushed to the accident site after being informed by the locals about the road mishap. A team of police personnel rescued the injured and sent them to the hospital.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of accident. The driver of the bus fled from the spot soon after the accident. A manhunt has been initiated by police to nab the absconding driver. An investigation is underway, an official of the police station said.

PNN