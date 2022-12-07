Debagarh: Police arrested Tuesday seven cyber frauds here for duping a college student of Rs 2.43 lakh in the name of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery. Police also recovered Rs 1.40 lakh from their possession and returned the amount to victim Bismay Behera (19), a student of Debagarh Model Degree College. Bismay received two messages November 22 that declared him winner of Rs 25 lakh prize money through KBC lottery on his WhatsApp.

Later, he got a call from an unknown number and the caller introduced himself as a senior official of the organisation. The man asked the student to share the OTP he received on his mobile and debit card details to get the prize money through online transfer.

However, the moment Bismay shared the details he found that Rs 2.43 lakh had been withdrawn from his account. Bismay filed a complaint at the police station here and later contacted the cyber crime department. Police said, the accused were involved in several cases of cyber fraud in Debagarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Angul districts.