Jaipur: Seven of the evacuees from Iran who landed in Jodhpur recently, besides three others, have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Rajasthan, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 69, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh informed Monday. He said that the test reports of the seven had come Monday morning itself. They are the latest to test positive along with two others, the mother and son of a man, who returned from Oman recently, Singh stated.

The third patient is the one who had visited a private hospital in Bhilwara where three doctors and nine nursing staffers initially tested positive. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 62, excluding seven Iran evacuees, Singh stated.

Rajasthan is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to detect suspected coronavirus carriers, officials said.

Two batches of people, evacuated from Iran, had landed at the Jodhpur airport recently. After preliminary screening of the evacuees at the airport they were taken to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.

PTI