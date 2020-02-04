Goalpara (Assam): Seven people were killed and 30 others injured in two bus accidents in Assam’s Goalpara district Tuesday, police said.

Six people were killed and 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Kutahuti village near Dhupdhara area in the district, informed a police officer.

The bus, on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri, hit a roadside electric post, overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot. One of the passengers died later, police said. Police and Army personnel travelling in a van rescued the injured passengers.

All seriously injured passengers were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, while others were admitted to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

In another incident, a speeding bus, on its way to Goalpara from Guwahati, mowed down a cyclist at Dudhnoi area in the district, killing him on the spot.

The police has seized both the buses and have taken the drivers into their custody.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condoled the death of the passengers and directed the Goalpara deputy commissioner to provide aid to the injured persons.

PTI