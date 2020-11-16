New Delhi: Seven persons were killed and one was injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and offered condolences to the family members of the victims.

A vehicle fell down in the Suketi Khad water stream near the Pullghrat area of Mandi district around 3 a.m. Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

In a tweet, President Kovind wished a speedy recovery to the injured while expressing grief over the loss of lives.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to help the affected people. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to convey his sentiments and said the news of a road accident in Mandi has caused immense grief.

“The government is involved in relief and rescue operations. In this accident, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead and wish the injured well soon,” the Prime Minister said.