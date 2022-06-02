Sambalpur: Seven months after the burnt remains of a tusker were found in Mundei-Dumberchuan reserve forest under Sadar range in Sambalpur, the death of the elephant is shrouded in mystery as the forensic report is yet to come, prompting locals and wildlife activists to seek a Crime Branch probe into the incident.

As per sources, some days before recovery of the elephant’s remains, locals had got the whiff of poaching of an elephant in the area, as the foul smell kept wafting up from the area from time to time. However, the Forest department had no inkling of the incident. The locals had informed about the incident to the divisional forest officer (DFO) who had later ordered an investigation into the matter. Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Madanlal Sharma, Jhankarpalli forester Suryanayan Khillar, Bhimkhoj forester Kulamani Panigarhi and other forest officials scouted the area from where the stench was emanating. But, they failed to find any carcass.

However, they could found the tyre marks of bikes and other vehicles on the ground which pointed to possible presence of poachers. Interestingly, days before the foul smell was noticed, a local had claimed to have seen an elephant carcass which he said had disappeared later. Locals suspected that poachers had chopped the carcass into pieces before burnt it by using tree trunks, kerosene and petrol. Both Orissa POST and Dharitri had carried reports about suspected poaching of an elephant in Mundei-Dumberchuan reserve forest following which the Forest department woke up from slumber and started an investigation.

On searching the area, the forest officials found some charred bones and ashes October 20, 2021 which they sent to forensic lab for testing. What is shocking is that though seven months have passed, the forensic report is yet to reach the Forest department. Locals and various outfits expressed doubts whether the department is genuinely probing the issue or it’s trying to hush the matter up. Sadar ranger Akshaya Maharana said that letters have been sent to the Dehradun-based forensic lab twice seeking the report, but it is yet to be made available to them.

However, locals, who sought a Crime Branch probe into the matter, claimed that the Forest department has never sent the samples for forensic tests.