Are you dying to find out whether your crush likes you too? Are you confused whether his/her actions towards you mean anything or you only overanalyze?
To help you resolve your inner conflict, and so you would know if it is time to forget about your feelings for him/her, here are 7 signs that show a person’s interest in you. Find them out and use them to assess your crush’s behaviors.
- If your crush has saved your name with a ‘Nick Name’ and often calls you by different nick names during the chat, then it is a hint that he/she likes you.
- Usually, when a person talks to someone, he/she does not use much emojis during chats. But if he/she uses emojis a lot while chatting with you, especially a heart emoji, then you know it is a green signal.
- If your crush is ready to talk to you any time of the day or night, then it is a sign that he/she loves you.
- If your crush is worried about your entire routine and often inquires on your whereabouts, then you know she is also in love with you.
- If a person repeatedly asks you meet him/her and often looks for excuses of meeting you, then understand that your love-life too is going to start.
- If the person keeps an eye on your every updates, then understand that he/she is in love. Such people will give feedback starting from DP to status.
- If your crush has started sharing his/her personal things with you, it means that he/she has started loving you. Personal matter is not shared with everyone, it is shared with the person he/she thinks is close.