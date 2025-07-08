Stray cattle attacks have increased significantly. Videos of these attacks are coming out from many cities regularly. One such incident has come to light from Sambhal district, where a bull attacked a woman walking outside her house. The bull lifted the woman with its horns and threw her down, and even after she fell, it continued attacking her with its horns. Amid this tussle, a neighbour arrived and chased the bull away. The woman has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. It is being reported that in this incident, one of the woman’s hands was broken, and she sustained multiple injuries.

The video of this incident has been shared on social media by the handle @nedricknews.

In the video that has surfaced, you can see that the bull suddenly attacks the woman, lifts her with its horns, and throws her down. After the woman falls to the ground, the bull again hits her with its horns. Meanwhile, a neighbour rushes to the spot, and the bull runs away from there.

In the whole attack, the woman screams, and a neighbour comes to save her. After this, the woman gets up and sits down. It is being reported that the woman has been admitted to the nearest hospital, where her treatment is ongoing. After this incident, fear of the bull has spread among the people of the area.