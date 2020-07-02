Jharsuguda: Seven workers belonging to the TPSL factory located in Lahandabuda area in Jharsuguda district were severely injured following a blast furnace explosion. They suffered severe burns after molten iron from the blast furnace fell on them. The blast furnace was located on the second floor of the plant.

Also read: Six dead, 16 hurt in Tamil Nadu boiler explosion

“All injured workers were immediately shifted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela after primary treatment at the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). They had to be shifted to Rourkela as there is no unit here to treat burn injuries in the DHH, said chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Jagdish Chandra Barik informed.

Local police have started investigations to find out as to how the explosion occurred and who are responsible for the mishap.

PNN