Neyveli: Six men were killed and 16 others injured when a boiler exploded at the NLC India’s thermal plant in Tamil Nadu‘s Neyveli Wednesday, an official said.

Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing anguish over the loss of lives, spoke to Chief Minister K Palaniswami and assured all possible help.

While preliminary inputs from the explosion site said two people died, the toll has gone up to six now, the NLC official said.

“Six men have died. Sixteen people who sustained injuries have been rushed to a hospital in Chennai,” he said.

The six deceased men, aged between 25 and 42 years, were contract workers.

The mishap occurred at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the process of resuming operations this morning.

ARE OUR FACTORIES SAFE?

In May, 8 workers at this NLC power plant suffered burn injuries in a similar incident. Several deaths linked to accidents at industrial units have been reported in the last two months. Monday, two people were killed and four were hospitalised after gas leaked at the Visakhapatnam unit of the firm Sainor Life Sciences. In May, 11 people, including two young children, were killed and over 1,000 were hospitalised after gas leaked overnight at the LG Polymers facility in Vizag.

PNN & Agencies