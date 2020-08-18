Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported its worst single-day spike of 70 fatalities Tuesday. It pushed the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh to 2,585, a senior official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of those who have been discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 1,09,607. The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,62,434 with 4,218 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh currently has 50,242 cases of active infection, Prasad informed.

Prasad said there are 25,008 people who have opted for home isolation while 1,719 are taking treatment in private facilities and another 283 in others. He informed that the government has issued an advertisement, urging private doctors to contribute in the ‘war against pandemic’ by serving in L2 and L3 hospitals. The government will give honorarium and insurance cover among other facilities to those coming forward for it.

Prasad also stated that special arrangements are being made for the coming session of the state legislature. Testing facilities for the legislators and their associates will be set up ahead of the session.

The government has also issued a separate phone number to facilitate those who are facing problems in getting themselves admitted to hospitals, he added.