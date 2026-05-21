New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented specially curated Indian cultural gifts to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella during his visit to Italy, highlighting India’s rich textile traditions, artistic excellence, and classical musical heritage.

Prime Minister Modi gifted Giorgia Meloni a traditional Muga silk stole and a Shirui Lily silk stole, both symbolising India’s diverse cultural legacy and craftsmanship.

Muga silk, popularly known as the “Golden Silk” of Assam, is one of India’s rarest and most prestigious textiles, originating from the Brahmaputra Valley in Northeast India. Celebrated for its natural golden sheen and understated elegance, Muga silk is produced without the use of artificial dyes, making it an enduring symbol of sustainability and traditional craftsmanship.

Known as one of the world’s strongest natural fibres, Muga silk is admired for its exceptional durability and longevity, often lasting for generations. Its natural lustre deepens beautifully with time, while its moisture-absorbing and UV-resistant properties enhance both comfort and versatility. The timeless sophistication of Assam’s “Golden Silk” also resonates strongly with Italy’s celebrated legacy of luxury textiles and refined design.

The Shirui Lily silk stole, another thoughtful gift from the Prime Minister, draws inspiration from the mist-covered Shirui Kashong Peak in Manipur. The stole is inspired by the rare Shirui Lily, a delicate bell-shaped flower with pale pinkish-white petals that blooms exclusively in Manipur and nowhere else in the world.

For the Tangkhul Naga community of Manipur, the Shirui Lily represents purity, identity, and cultural pride. The stole reflects not only the beauty of Himalayan craftsmanship but also the spirit of indigenous folklore and traditions. Interestingly, the lily also holds deep cultural significance in Italy, where it has long symbolised purity, grace, and artistic refinement, often appearing in Renaissance art. This shared symbolism creates a unique cultural bridge between India and Italy.

Prime Minister Modi also presented Italian President Sergio Mattarella, a handcrafted Marble Inlay Work Box along with CDs featuring musical compilations of legendary Indian classical vocalists Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and M. S. Subbulakshmi.

The Marble Inlay Box is a fine example of India’s traditional handcrafted artistry associated with the skilled craftsmen of Agra. Created using the intricate art of Pacchikari, or Pietra Dura, the decorative technique is believed to have originated in Florence, Italy, before flourishing in India under royal patronage. The artwork, therefore, stands as a remarkable artistic connection between the two nations.

Crafted from polished white marble, the box is adorned with delicate inlay work using semi-precious stones such as lapis lazuli, turquoise, malachite, coral, and mother-of-pearl. The stones are carefully shaped and embedded into the marble surface to create elegant floral and geometric patterns reflecting extraordinary precision and timeless beauty.

Inside the box were treasured recordings of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, the legendary Hindustani vocalist and Bharat Ratna awardee known for his powerful performances, and M.S. Subbulakshmi, the iconic Carnatic singer and the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, who became a global cultural ambassador through her spiritually uplifting music and historic performance at the United Nations.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has returned home after concluding a high-profile five-nation diplomatic tour that covered the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

The Prime Minister began his overseas visit May 15 from the UAE and completed the final leg in Italy May 20, marking a closely watched diplomatic outreach aimed at strengthening India’s global partnerships.

During PM Modi’s visit to Italy, both nations upgraded their bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership with an ambition to expand trade to €20 billion by 2029.

The two sides signed agreements covering agriculture, financial crime prevention, and mobility of Indian healthcare professionals to Italy. High-level discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also advanced cooperation on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).