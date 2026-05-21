Ranchi: A total of 27 Maoists surrendered before the police Thursday in the presence of Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra, officials said.

The ultras, belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down arms before senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF, among other units, they said.

Twenty-seven Maoists, wanted in a large number of cases, surrendered before the police under ‘Operation Navjeevan’. A total of 22 Maoists were killed, 44 arrested and 29 surrendered in 2026. We appeal to the remaining few to return to the mainstream, a senior police officer said.

Mishra said combined efforts by security forces to eliminate extremism will continue in the state, and the 27 Maoists who surrendered Thursday will be rehabilitated with full support.

We appeal to those who have not surrendered to renounce the path of violence and come to the mainstream, CRPF IG Saket Singh said.