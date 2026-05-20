Ranchi: Thousands of pharmacies across Jharkhand remained shut Wednesday in response to a nationwide strike against online medicine sales and e-pharmacy platforms.

The shutdown, called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), affected districts such as Palamu, Garhwa, Latehar, Hazaribag, Khunti and the state capital Ranchi.

Thousands of medicine shops across the state remained closed in protest against the sale of medicines through online and e-pharmacy platforms. The one-day nationwide strike was called to protect the business interests of regular chemists and safeguard public health, Jharkhand Chemists and Druggists Association president Umesh Kumar Srivastava told media.

He alleged that online medicine platforms were severely affecting the business of traditional medical stores by offering heavy discounts.

Online and e-pharmacy platforms are providing heavy discounts on medicines, which is drastically affecting the business of medical stores. In addition, substandard medicines are also being supplied by e-pharmacies, putting patients’ lives at risk, he claimed.

Srivastava alleged that many online sellers operate using temporary licences, despite rules mandating the presence of trained pharmacists for the sale of medicines.

He also expressed concern over the alleged misuse of online platforms for procuring narcotic and addictive drugs through fake prescriptions, claiming it was adversely impacting the younger generation.

He urged the Centre to intervene and revoke GSR-220(E), which permits online sale of medicines, alleging that the system also facilitates the circulation of counterfeit drugs among the public.