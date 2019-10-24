Cuttack: Dengue has affected people of this district with over 70 people being admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here during recent time. Nineteen dengue patients have been admitted in the last five days which proves, the way the disease is spreading in alarming proportions.

SCB sources stated that so far 138 people have been tested for dengue out of which 32 cases were positive. It should be stated here that five of the people having the vector-borne disease have turned critical and have been shifted to the ICU.

It should be stated here that dengue is cause when ‘Aedes’ mosquito, bites. Reports of dengue affected people have come in from places like Khannagar, Kathagada Sahi, Nuabazar, Saantasahi, Chhatia, 42 Mouza and Nischintakoili in Cuttack district only.

This year, dengue virus has been found in 1,155 blood samples at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

