Kolkata: A 70-foot-tall statue of Argentine football star Lionel Messi, which had become structurally unstable following recent storms, was removed from Lake Town Monday.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, the statue was dismantled from its pedestal and loaded onto a truck using a hydraulic crane without any damage.

The statue will remain in the PWD’s custody, and there has been no official announcement regarding where it will be re-erected.

Rumours suggest it could be installed at Rabindra Sarobar or Eco Park, pending a final decision from the state government.

Concerns regarding the statue’s stability were first raised a few days ago when locals alerted the Lake Town police station that it was swaying during storms.

Following an inspection by police and PWD staff, the contractor reported faults in the statue’s “foundation bolts” and warned authorities that the structure was dangerous and at risk of collapse.

The statue was unveiled last December during Messi’s visit to Kolkata, where the player inaugurated the monument via remote control.

The project was spearheaded by former state minister Sujit Bose, who was recently arrested by the ED in connection with a municipal recruitment scam.