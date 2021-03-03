Banda (UP): An elderly man has been arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old Dalit girl in a village here, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Baberu area in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh around 6 pm Tuesday when the girl was playing near her house.

The accused, identified as Jagdish Pal, 70, was arrested later, Circle Officer Siyaram said, adding the girl has been sent for medical examination.

According to the police, the girl has a vision problem and cannot see clearly.

In a separate incident in the Bisanda area in the district, a 14-year-old boy was sodomised by a teenager on Tuesday. The accused boy has been held.

PTI