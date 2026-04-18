Boinda: An elderly woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband following a domestic dispute in Angul district, police said Friday. The accused, identified as 76-year-old Chakradhar Dehuri of Gadeimunda village under Handapa police limits in Kishorenagar block, was arrested and produced before a court.

The victim, Raibari Dehuri, 70, was attacked with an axe at their residence late Thursday night. According to police, the incident stemmed from a quarrel between the couple over a minor issue. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s son, Suresh Dehuri, police registered a case (139/26) and initiated an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Chakradhar had returned home in the evening after work and got into an argument with his wife. He later left the house and returned after consuming alcohol. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked Raibari with an axe, killing her on the spot. Handapa police reached the scene, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.