Mohana: The headmaster of a government school in Gajapati district has been suspended following the death of two schoolgirls in a gate collapse, officials said Friday. The action comes after Wednesday’s incident at Rubudising Government Upper Primary School under Nuagada block in the R Udayagiri police limits, where the girls were crushed to death when the school gate and a supporting pillar suddenly gave way.

The district administration placed headmaster Seto Raika under suspension pending an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the collapse. In a related development, the district education department has lodged a case against the contractor at R Udayagiri police station, alleging negligence in the construction and maintenance of the school infrastructure. Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) visited the site Friday and termed the incident deeply unfortunate. She said stringent action would be taken against those found responsible.