Cuttack: A shocking incident has surfaced from SCB Medical College and Hospital, where a frog was allegedly found in food served to a patient, sparking outrage after photos and videos went viral on social media.

The contaminated meal is suspected to have come from a canteen operating within the hospital premises. Reports said the frog was found in a pickle served with the patient’s food, raising serious concerns over hygiene and food safety.

Despite the incident triggering widespread reaction online, no formal complaint has been lodged so far, and hospital authorities are yet to issue an official response.

Sources said a private agency prepares meals for around 1,200 patients daily in three shifts, putting the spotlight on food quality and monitoring systems at the facility.