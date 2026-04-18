Mayurbhanj : Normal life was affected in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Saturday, due to Opposition BJD’s 12-hour bandh over the death of a school student allegedly due to food poisoning.

A girl studying in Class 5 died and more than 100 students fell ill due to alleged food poisoning, after a meal at a government-run residential school in the district, officials said.

The Congress also extended support to the bandh that began at 6 am.

Vehicular movement was disrupted, as BJD and Congress leaders and supporters blocked roads and burnt tyres in various parts of the district.

Most shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed in several places in the north Odisha district, though some offices functioned amid tight security.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the district in view of the bandh, a senior officer said.

BJD district president and former minister Sudam Marndi told reporters We demand a judicial probe under the supervision of a sitting high court judge to unearth the truth behind the incident. Criminal cases should be lodged against all those responsible.

Congress district unit president Purna Biswal said the BJP government should provide Rs 50 lakh compensation and a job to the deceased student’s family.