Keonjhar: Keonjhar district court Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case arising out of a finance recovery dispute in 2025. District and Sessions Judge Gopal Chandra Behera convicted Ramsingh Munda and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. The court also directed that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional one-year jail term.

According to court sources, the incident occurred January 7, 2025, under Nayakote police limits. Manoj Kumar Mahanta (28) of Raikala and Tarini Prasad Mahanta, alias Bubu, of Baneikala had gone to Luhakala village to recover outstanding finance dues from Ramsingh Munda.

During the interaction, an argument broke out as the accused allegedly refused to pay the dues and threatened the two. He later asked them to ride ahead on their motorcycle, saying he would withdraw money from a nearby service centre and pay them. While Manoj and Tarini were travelling ahead on their motorcycle, the accused allegedly followed them in a Bolero vehicle. Near Shukramunda Sahi, he rammed the vehicle into them at high speed along an isolated stretch.

Tarini Prasad Mahanta died on the spot, while Manoj Kumar Mahanta sustained critical injuries and was admitted to hospital. Based on Manoj’s complaint, Nayakote police registered a case (4/2025) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and later filed a chargesheet against the accused. During the trial, the court examined 11 witnesses before delivering the verdict. Public Prosecutor Pradeep Kumar Das represented the state in the case.