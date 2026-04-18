Bhadrak/Bhubaneswar: A rare albino snake was rescued from the Chhayal Singh area under Bonth block of Odisha’s Bhadrak district and is likely to be shifted to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar for specialised treatment and rehabilitation.

The snake, noticed by locals Friday, was carefully captured and later handed over to the Forest Department.

Acting on the advice of the assistant conservator of forests, officials shifted the reptile to the Bhadrak Range Office for further examination.

The snake exhibited a distinctive yellow-and-white coloration, indicating its rare albino nature. During a preliminary check, officials detected an injury near its mouth.

A three-member expert team from Snake Helpline, Jajpur, reached Bhadrak to conduct a detailed assessment of the reptile. Based on their recommendation, the snake is likely to be shifted to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar for specialised treatment and rehabilitation.

UNI