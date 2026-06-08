Rourkela: Odisha Police Monday demolished houses of six drug peddlers in Rourkela city as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Odisha Drive’, an officer said.

Rourkela police and local administration carried out the joint eviction and demolition drive at Meena Pada within Plant Site police station amid tight security arrangements.

During the operation, six houses allegedly linked to persons involved in multiple pending cases, including drug trafficking and other criminal activities, were demolished following due legal and administrative procedures, police said.

On May 23, police conducted a raid and search operation at Meena Pada, infamous for drug peddlers, and arrested eight persons, including six women, for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade, they said.

Meena Pada has been under the scanner of law enforcement agencies for a long time due to repeated allegations of illegal drug trade, anti-social activities and the presence of criminal elements, a local police officer said.