Bhubaneswar/Baripada: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday inaugurated a new 650-bed hospital of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and launched different developmental projects worth over Rs 430 crore in the tribal dominated Mayurbhanj district.

During his one-day visit to Mayurbhanj, the chief minister said the state government was investing Rs 430.26 crore to further strengthen infrastructure in the district.

Majhi laid the foundation stone of 21 projects worth more than Rs 282 crore, while 18 projects worth more than Rs 149 crore were inaugurated.

He said the 83 drinking water projects built at an investment of about Rs 100 crore will solve the long-standing drinking water problem.

The chief minister said this modern multi-purpose hospital will bring a new revolution in the field of healthcare, not only in Baripada or Mayurbhanj districts, but also in the entire north Odisha and its neighbouring regions.

Built at a cost of about Rs 258 crore, this modern 650-bed teaching hospital is one of the most important health infrastructure projects in North Odisha. With modern facilities, advanced diagnostic services, specialist medical departments, critical care facilities, emergency services and advanced teaching infrastructure, the hospital will strengthen the healthcare system in the region in many ways, the chief minister said.

Majhi said that due to the increased number of beds, specialist medical facilities and modern infrastructure, it will act as a major referral centre in North Odisha.

The CM pointed out that under the Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, 3.46 crore people from 1.30 crore families of the state are being provided free quality health care in various reputed government and private hospitals of the country.

“In a duration of just 20 months, this government has made three new medical colleges operational in Jajpur, Kandhamal and Talcher. The foundation stone for a medical college was laid in February this year in Nabarangpur district. These apart, new medical colleges will also come up at Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak very soon,” Majhi said.

He said to strengthen the AYUSH healthcare system, steps are being taken to open three new Ayurvedic Medical Colleges in Gajapati, Malkangiri, Rayagada and two new Homoeopathic Medical Colleges in Nayagarh and Nuapada.

The CM visited the medical college and hospital and interacted with the medical students.

The chief minister also invited the people of Mayurbahnj to attend the state government’s second anniversary event to be graced by the President and Prime Minister at Rairangpur June 20.