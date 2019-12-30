Bengaluru: About 7,000 security personnel would be vigilant on the streets across this tech hub Tuesday night to rein in New Year’s Eve revellers and prevent untoward incidents, a top police official said Monday.

“About 7,000 police personnel will be on extra vigil across the city to ensure peaceful New Year eve celebration and safety of the revellers from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a statement here.

Besides heavy police deployment, CCTVs and drones were being installed in the city’s central business district, especially on M.G. Road and Brigade Road to monitor thousands of revellers ushering in the New Year happily and peacefully.

“Traffic will be regulated and parking of vehicles, including two-wheelers will be banned on the main streets in the city centre from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1 to prevent jams and ensure better vehicular movement,” Rao said in a statement here.

Vehicles will not be allowed on flyovers across the city from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m Wednesday to avoid drunken and dangerous driving and prevent mishaps.

“About 270 Hoysala patrolling vehicles will be on duty to conduct special drives for preventing drunken driving and traffic snarls as thousands of cars and bikes will be on roads for the occasion,” Rao said.

As drunken driving cause road mishaps leading to fatal injuries, Rao warned motorists and two-wheeler riders of filing criminal cases against offenders under section 279 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) for rash or negligent driving endangering life. Rao has also advised girls and women to be vigilant and ensure their safety if going out alone or in groups.

“As anti-social elements and miscreants take advantage of the people gathering in public places on such occasions, girls or women should be careful about their safety and security and avoid interacting with strangers who may cause harm or harass them,” asserted Rao.

Restaurants, eateries, pubs and bars will be allowed to remain open an extra hour till 2 a.m. of Wednesday across the city. Meanwhile, the state-run Bengaluru Metropolitan Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation have decide to extend their bus and metro services up to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“Metro rail services will be operated for every 15 minutes from 11.30 pm on Tuesday to 2 a.m. on Wednesday for commuters using public transport,” the corporations said in a statement here.