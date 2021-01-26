Bhubaneswar: The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated across Odisha with patriotic fervour, gaiety and enthusiasm Tuesday.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the Tricolour at the state-level Republic Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar and took salute. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

As many as 14 contingents of CRPF, RPF, ODRAF, OISF, Odisha Fire Service, SOG among others were commanded by 25-year-old Kesinga SDPO S Susree in the parade.

This year there was no participation of students and NCC cadets in the parade owing to pandemic. There was also no congregation of spectators at the parade site.

Similarly, limited guests and some COVID-19 warriors were invited to the event.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for smooth Republic Day celebrations across the state. Tight security arrangements were made in the Maoist affected districts.

PNN