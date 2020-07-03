Rayagada: Denizens of Rayagada were a panicked lot Friday after Rayagada collector Pramod Kumar Behera informed that as many as 74 persons have tested positive for deadly coronavirus in a single village of the district.

The district reported 76 total COVID-19 positive cases Friday. Of them, 74 patients were reported from a single village named Bijaypur village of Shirijholi panchayat under Gunpur block.

Of the remaining two, one is a youth from Rayagada urban area. After returning from New Delhi he had been staying in a quarantine centre. The other one is a 35-year-old male from Gunupur urban area. While he does not have any travel history, the district health department has started preparing a list of the persons he had come in contact with.

Of the 74 COVID-19 fresh patients, 45 are females and the rest 29 are males. There are nine such patients who are above 60 years of age. Similarly, they include four patients who are aged below ten years. While 20 of them have been admitted to JK Pur COVID-19 hospital, other 56 have been shifted to Gunupur COVID centre, it was learnt.

Earlier, 13 positive cases were detected from the same Bijaypur village. They had contracted the virus from a family comprising of husband, wife and a daughter that had returned from Andhra Pradesh.

With the fresh detection, the district’s tally has gone up to 115. While a total number of 17 patients recovered from the disease as of yesterday, as many as 98 patients are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals.