Cuttack: Some people’s reluctance to obey the countrywide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus has become a matter of concern for police personnel and the district administrations in state.

Police have registered altogether 748 cases in connection with the violation of the lockdown in state in last three days, said sources in the Odisha Police headquarters here.

According to sources, police had registered a total of 137 cases in connection with the violation of coronavirus lockdown across the state from March 24 morning to March 25 morning.

Similarly, a total of 243 cases have been registered against the violators of the lockdown from March 25 morning to March 26 morning.

“Police have registered 368 cases against people who violated the lockdown from March 26 morning to March 27 morning,” said a source in the Odisha Police headquarters here.

It is worth mentioning here that police have erected barricades on all major roads in urban and rural areas of the state to enforce the restrictions imposed on vehicular traffic. This apart, security personnel have been deployed at all major squares to regulate the traffic.

Moreover, police have seized several vehicles for violation of traffic restrictions. Besides, many violators have been penalised, sources said.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay praised the police personnel for their effort to enforce the countrywide lockdown in Odisha. “Our personnel are toiling hard to enforce the coronavirus lockdown. They have won laurels for their hard work from the people of Odisha. God has given us a responsibility to save the lives of people. We should carry out our duties with utmost determination,” the DGP said in a video message.