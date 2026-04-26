Bhubaneswar: The state government has directed all departments and associated agencies to complete preparations well in advance for the Rath Yatra, scheduled to be held in July.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg Saturday reviewed the status of ongoing works and preparedness at a high-level meeting.

The review covered progress on decisions taken in earlier meetings, alongside an assessment of current arrangements and upcoming tasks.

A key focus of the meeting was ensuring the smooth and disciplined pulling of the chariots.

Officials noted that excessive entry of pass holders into the cordoned area creates obstacles during the procession.

To address this, it was proposed to significantly reduce the number of cordon passes this year.

SJTA Chief Arabinda Padhee informed that construction of the chariots commenced April 20 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

A technical committee has been formed to monitor the progress, with regular inspections planned.

Of the required 865 pieces of timber, 576 have already been procured, while the remaining supply is being arranged.

Emphasis has also been laid on ensuring the strength and quality of the chariot ropes.

Major infrastructure projects being executed by the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC)—including the Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre, redevelopment of Acharya Harihar Square, multi-level parking at Digabareni, and Parking-1—are nearing completion.

Restoration and renovation work at the Gundicha Temple is also progressing and is expected to be completed before the festival, as informed by the Puri Collector.

To enhance illumination, 50 high-mast lights will be installed along the Grand Road.

Sanitation measures include the installation of six bio-toilet blocks comprising 18 units along the Puri sea beach, along with 1,600 temporary toilets at police camps, parking zones, and other public areas.

In view of possible heavy rainfall, a drainage management plan has been prepared, identifying 23 locations for installation of high-capacity pump sets.

Encroachment removal along the Grand Road is underway and is scheduled for completion by May to facilitate the smooth movement of the chariots.

The Puri Municipality has earmarked 21 parking locations, while the Health and Family Welfare department will establish eight temporary 10-bed hospitals at key points to handle emergencies and ease the burden on existing hospitals.

The Puri-Konark Road overbridge at Matiapada is nearing completion and is expected to be operational before the Rath Yatra, significantly improving traffic flow and public movement.

Comprehensive discussions were also held on crowd management, including traffic regulation, deployment of police personnel, installation of CCTV systems, emergency response mechanisms, road repairs, sanitation, and control room operations.

The meeting further noted that the unregulated distribution of free food along the Grand Road causes inconvenience during the chariot procession and leads to unhygienic conditions.

To streamline this, designated locations near the Grand Road have been identified for organised food distribution.