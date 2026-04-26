Dharakote: In a tragic incident, a couple died by suicide at Kalasuta village under Jharbandh panchayat in Dharakote block of Ganjam district allegedly over debt burden, days after daughter’s wedding, police said Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Seemanchal Bisoi, 66, and his wife Namita Bisoi, 61.

The couple had married off their youngest daughter just four days earlier.

On being informed, Gangpur police led by IIC Banabihari Pradhan reached the village Saturday.

The bodies were seized in the presence of Dharakote additional tehsildar Ganesh Dalai, who was acting as magistrate.

With assistance from local sarpanch Jogendra Swain, police sent the bodies for postmortem and began an investigation.

Preliminary investigation suggests the couple was under heavy debt burden, which may have driven them to take the extreme step, the IIC said.

The villagers also corroborated the claim, the IIC added. Sources said Seemanchal’s first wife had died earlier, and he had married Namita later.

He had four daughters from his first marriage, all of whom are married. His son from the second marriage died of a heart attack about four months ago at the age of 23.

The couple, daily wagers, had reportedly borrowed money from several people to meet the expenses of their daughter’s wedding.

They were at home Friday night. Neighbours grew suspicious when the door remained closed for a long time Saturday.

Upon opening the door, they found the couple hanging inside the house.